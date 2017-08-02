Robert Leon May, age 83 born February 3, 1934, in Clinton, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, August 1, 2017 at Methodist Medical Center. A member of First Baptist Church, in Clinton, where he taught Sunday School for many years. He was a Fifty-year member of Masons and Past Master of Alpha Lodge No. 376 F&AM, Clinton. An US Army Korean War Veteran and served several years in the 278th Army National Guard Unit in Knoxville receiving the Tennessee Governor’s Award in 1973. Leon enjoyed sports and volunteered with Clinton’s Little League in the 1950’s and 1960’s. He enjoyed watching all VOL’S sports and the Atlanta Braves. Retiring from Becromal of America in Clinton, as Quality Manager he then worked at DENSO in Maryville in the Supplier Quality Department. After graduating from Clinton High School in 1952, Leon enjoyed helping to organize the reunions of that class.

Preceded in death by, parents Robert Lee and Willie Burress May, wife of 25 years, Beatrice Arnwine (Bea) May, infant brother, daughter Yvonne Elizabeth Lee, grandson Byron Patrick May, son by marriage James Randall Arnwine, son-in-law Edward Lee.

Leon is survived by sons Martin Leon (Marty) and Rocky Allen May, Clinton, daughters by marriage Sandra Arnwine, Knoxville and Cheryl Poole, Ermo, SC, Special Friend Eugenia (Jean) Webster, Clinton, grandchildren Chase, Kasie, Amber, Marcus and wife Tammy May and three grandchildren by marriage Melissa Brantley Irmo SC, Jessica Harrison (Dan) West Columbia, SC and Michael McCrery Polk City, FL eight great-grandchildren.

Family will celebrate Leon’s new home with friends 5:00-6:30 PM, Thursday, August 3, 2017 at First Baptist Church with a Masonic Service and celebration by Rev. Stan Elliott following visitation. As an alternative of flowers, donations should be made to First Baptist Church’s Christian Service Center or East Tennessee Children’s Hospital. Burial will be 11:00 am, Friday, August 4, 2017 at Highland Memorial Sutherland Ave., Knoxville, with full military honors at the graveside. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton, TN 37716. holleygamble.com