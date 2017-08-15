Home / Community Bulletin Board / Roane County FD Community Outreach and Recruitment Fund Day announced

The Roane County Fire Department will host a free Community Outreach and Recruitment Fun Day on Saturday August 26th from 10 am to 4 pm at Roane County Park at 3515 Roane State Highway in Harriman.

The day will feature a Kids Zone with a bounce house, a dunking booth and all kinds of games; as well as apparatus tours and fire prevention demonstrations and a Fire Department Chili Cook-Off. In addition, a Buddy’s barbecue lunch will be served at noon and you will have the chance to meet Roane County’s volunteer firefighters and find out more about the many volunteer opportunities that are available.

