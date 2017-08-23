Rev. Charles “Jack” Goins, age 77, of Speedwell, gained his Heavenly home Tuesday, August 22, 2017. Jack was a true man of God who served his faith in every action of his life. He was a devoted pastor of Pine Grove Baptist Church for 39 years preaching God’s word and caring for every person that crossed the threshold of the church. He was a friend to all and reached out to everyone no matter their standing in life. He was the dedicated husband of Barbara Dykes Goins for 57 years and the loving father of four children, Sherry, Darryl, Nancy, and Kristy. Through him, they learned to put God first, Stand for what you believe in, work hard, and so many other life lessons that they are innumerable. He was a member of Valley Star Masonic Lodge No. 577 F. & A. M. Speedwell, Tennessee. He was preceded in death by his father, Everette “Cotton” Goins and mother, Ida Rutherford Goins; brother, Jim Goins; sisters, Jane Goins and Faye Bourff. He will be greatly missed and never forgotten by all whose life’s he touched.

Survived by wife of 57 years, Barbara Goins

Daughters: Sherry Marlow and husband Francis “Beaver” Marlow

Nancy Smith and husband Scott Smith

Kristy Daugherty and Edward Daugherty

Son: Darryl Goins

Grandchildren: Joshua Marlow, Brandon Daugherty, Hannah Daugherty, Brian Pauley

Great-granddaughter: Adalynn Grace Pauley

Masonic Services will be held at 7 PM Thursday Cross-Smith Chapel with Funeral

Services to follow

Rev. Josh Shoupes officiating

Interment 11 AM Friday Well Springs Cemetery

Family will receive friends 5 PM to 7 PM Thursday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home

