Reminder: OR Tree Board hosting workshop on Emerald Ash Borer

Jim Harris 25 mins ago

The City of Oak Ridge Tree Board is hosting a workshop focused on the impact of the Emerald Ash Borer (EAB) in our area. The event, scheduled for tonight (Tuesday, August 29), will provide important information regarding EAB for property owners, landscapers and others involved in the maintenance of green spaces.

Ash trees make up a significant percentage of our urban forest and have traditionally been a landscaping staple. Many of these trees in Oak Ridge are already dead or beyond treatment, but a significant number can be saved. At the workshop, experts from around the area will address issues such as identification of affected ash trees and responses to EAB infestation, including appropriate treatment.

Attendees will learn about these pests, their origin and spread across the country as well as the techniques used in diverse areas ranging from the Great Smoky Mountains National Park to urban areas, such as Knoxville and surrounding municipalities.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. at the UT Arboretum Auditorium, located just off South Illinois Avenue in Oak Ridge. Refreshments will be served prior to the workshop and there is no cost to attend. Scheduled speakers include representatives from the National Park Service, the Tennessee Department of Agriculture, the University of Tennessee’s Urban Forestry extension, and the U.S. Department of Energy.

What: Workshop – “The Ash Tree Demise: What is the Emerald Ash Borer and What Can We do About it?”
When: Tuesday, August 29, 2017

6 p.m. – 8 p.m. (Refreshments at 5:30)
Where: UT Arboretum Auditorium

901 South Illinois Avenue, Oak Ridge, TN 37830

The public, specialists in the field and all interested parties are encouraged to attend the workshop. For more information, please call (865) 272-6512 or visit ored.oakridgetn.gov and click on “Emerald Ash Borer” under the “Learn About” section.

