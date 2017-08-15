Home / Community Bulletin Board / Reminder: CHS Class of ’77 Reunion Oct. 6&7

The Clinton High School Class of 1977 will hold its 40th Class Reunion the weekend of October 6th & 7th.

Friday night, the fun begins at the Clinton home football game against Fulton, where classmates will have a special section marked off to sit together, catch up and cheer the Dragons on to victory. Plus, a meet and greet will take place at a site posted during halftime.

Saturday night, October 7th, the party moves to 205 Main, where there will be a dinner catered by Famous Dave’s BBQ. Tickets for Saturday’s dinner will be $45.

Our class website that contains all the information:   http://www.clintonsenoirhighclassof77.com
Classmates interested can contact Larry Cannon at 865-296-1010 or e-mail lwcannon62@gmail.com.

