REMINDER: Apple Blossom Cafe Dragon Trivia Quiz Question #1

Jim Harris

This football season, the Powell Brothers’ Mechanical Contractors Dragon Wagon Sports Talk Program on WYSH will present a different Clinton Dragon trivia question each week, and if you can answer it correctly, you could win a $25 gift certificate from the Apple Blossom Cafe in Clinton.

Each week, we will post the trivia question on our website at www.wyshradio.com and on the WYSH Facebook page.

Simply respond in the comments section on the website or on the WYSH Facebook page OR by emailing jim@wyshradio.com, and everyone with the correct answer will be entered into a drawing to be held every week during the Powell Brothers’ Mechanical Contractors Dragon Wagon Sports Talk Program, airing from 4 to 6 pm Thursdays during the high school football season.

Here is the first Apple Blossom Cafe Dragon Trivia Question:

Where did Clinton High School play its home games in the 1942 season?

