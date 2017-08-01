Rebecca June (Logan) Hoskins, age 69, of Sharonville, OH (formerly of Rocky Top)

Rebecca June (Logan) Hoskins, age 69, a resident of Sharonville, OH formerly of Lake City, TN passed away Friday, July 28, 2017. She was a member of Creek Road Baptist Church in Sharonville, OH. Rebecca enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Rebecca is survived by her loving husband, Jimmy of Sharonville, OH, Dear son, Ronnie Lynn and wife Kristi Hamilton of Clinton, TN, brothers, Kirby Logan and the late Robert Logan and sister, Joanne and husband Paul Graves and dear grandson, Lance Hamilton.

Visitation: 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM , Thursday, August 3, 2017 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City, Tennessee.

Funeral Service: 7:00 PM Thursday, August 3, 2017 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Tom Byrge officiating.

Family and friends will meet at 10:00 AM , Friday, August 4, 2017 at the Leach Cemetery in Lake City for Rebecca’s interment.

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.