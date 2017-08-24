Home / Featured / Ragan visit to GMCC postponed

Ragan visit to GMCC postponed

Jim Harris

State Representative John Ragan has had to postpone his planned Friday morning visit to Clinton, during which he was to make a funding presentation to officials with the Green McAdoo Cultural Center and Museum. Ragan helped secure the $100,000 funding for the museum in this most recent legislative session and it is included in the Fiscal year 2018 budget.

The allocation will help the museum with operating costs and represents the first step toward the state eventually taking over the museum, which tells the story of the 12 African-American students who became the first black children to attend a previously all-white, public Southern high school in 1956, when they started class at Clinton High School.

When the ceremony is rescheduled, we will let you know.

