Park Service IDs bikers in hit & run, still need more info

(NPS release)  The National Park Service Investigative Services Branch (ISB) has identified the two individuals involved in the hit-and-run accident occurring on July 29 along Little River Road in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. The investigation is ongoing and investigators are still asking for more information from any anyone who may have witnessed the motorcyclists driving along Little River Road prior to the incident.
The incident occurred at approximately 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, July 29 when one of the motorcyclists struck and seriously injured a 13-year old, female pedestrian at a pull-off between the Townsend Wye and the Sinks.  The motorcyclist abandoned his wrecked motorcycle and fled the scene.
Investigators are looking for additional information from anyone who may have observed the two motorcycles traveling from Gatlinburg, TN towards Townsend, TN on Little River Road between 7:45 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Saturday July 29.  Witnesses are asked to contact investigators through any of the following means:

  •  CALL the ISB Tip Line at 888-653-0009
  •  TEXT to 202-379-4761
  •  ONLINE at www.nps.gov/isb and click “Submit a Tip”
  •  EMAIL nps_isb@nps.gov
  •  MESSAGE on Facebook @InvestigativeServicesNPS or Twitter @SpecialAgentNPS

