Home / Featured / Pair facing slew of charges following Sunday afternoon pursuit

Pair facing slew of charges following Sunday afternoon pursuit

Jim Harris 55 mins ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 39 Views

Two people from Knoxville are facing numerous charges following a Sunday afternoon police pursuit that ended in Rocky Top.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says one of its troopers tried to pull over a car on Highway 61 near Longmire Road in Clinton Sunday afternoon, although the THP does not indicate what for, but the driver sped off. The pursuit wound its way north on Lake City Highway, passing through Rocky Top before looping back around on Cherry Bottom Road in Campbell County and back into town on 441. As the driver passed under I-75, she attempted to turn left on to Sunshine Drive, but failed to execute the turn, striking a curb and all but destroying the left front tire of the 1992 Honda Accord.

The driver attempted to pull back on to 441, striking a THP cruiser and an Anderson County Sheriff’s Department patrol car in the process. Undeterred, the driver tried one more time to flee, but was finally boxed in by a state trooper.

Clarissa Tindell (ACSD)

The driver was identified as 23-year-old Clarissa Tindell of Knoxville and she was charged with three counts of reckless endangerment, three counts of drug possession (Schedules I, II & VI), two counts of aggravated assault and one count each of possession of drug paraphernalia, theft, possession of a firearm while in commission of a felony, unlawful carrying of a weapon, violation of a drug free school zone, leaving the scene of an accident and driving on a suspended license.

Steven Dewayne Atchley (ACSD)

Her passenger, 20-year-old Steven Dewayne Atchley, also of Knoxville, was also charged with several crimes following the pursuit, including three counts of drug possession (Schedules I, II & VI) and one count each of possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with evidence, theft, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony and violation of a drug free school zone.

 

No injuries to law enforcement officers were reported and, as of this morning, both remain in custody without bond at the Anderson County Jail.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

TVA river management focus of CRCTU meeting August 10th

(CRCTU) Did you ever wonder who decides, and how they decide, when to run the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved