Pair facing slew of charges following Sunday afternoon pursuit

Two people from Knoxville are facing numerous charges following a Sunday afternoon police pursuit that ended in Rocky Top.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says one of its troopers tried to pull over a car on Highway 61 near Longmire Road in Clinton Sunday afternoon, although the THP does not indicate what for, but the driver sped off. The pursuit wound its way north on Lake City Highway, passing through Rocky Top before looping back around on Cherry Bottom Road in Campbell County and back into town on 441. As the driver passed under I-75, she attempted to turn left on to Sunshine Drive, but failed to execute the turn, striking a curb and all but destroying the left front tire of the 1992 Honda Accord.

The driver attempted to pull back on to 441, striking a THP cruiser and an Anderson County Sheriff’s Department patrol car in the process. Undeterred, the driver tried one more time to flee, but was finally boxed in by a state trooper.

The driver was identified as 23-year-old Clarissa Tindell of Knoxville and she was charged with three counts of reckless endangerment, three counts of drug possession (Schedules I, II & VI), two counts of aggravated assault and one count each of possession of drug paraphernalia, theft, possession of a firearm while in commission of a felony, unlawful carrying of a weapon, violation of a drug free school zone, leaving the scene of an accident and driving on a suspended license.

Her passenger, 20-year-old Steven Dewayne Atchley, also of Knoxville, was also charged with several crimes following the pursuit, including three counts of drug possession (Schedules I, II & VI) and one count each of possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with evidence, theft, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony and violation of a drug free school zone.

No injuries to law enforcement officers were reported and, as of this morning, both remain in custody without bond at the Anderson County Jail.