Over one ton of litter, 75 tires pulled from river during annual clean-up

Jim Harris

(Submitted, Clinch River Chapter of Trout Unlimited) Nearly 2,200 pounds of trash plus 75 tires were hauled out of the Clinch River by the 103 volunteers who worked this summer’s Fifth Annual Big Clinch River Cleanup, sponsored by the Clinch River Chapter of Trout Unlimited.

During the communitywide effort on July 22, the Clinch River tailwater was cleaned from Miller Island to Peach Orchard Access; additionally, the shoreline was cleaned from Norris Dam to Miller Island.

Tires are unloaded at Peach Orchard access ramp and lifted into a truck via a volunteered machine. (FH Oates photo)

Collected from the river and its banks were 71 bags of litter, a big truckload of metal and the 75 tires—bringing the total of tires removed from the river and its banks to more than 7,500 since the chapter started river cleanups in the late 1990s.

Miscellaneous objects removed this year included an auto gas tank, a street sign with post, the front end of a Jeep and a child’s dental retainer. Volunteers hailed from 30 ZIP codes, including Texas and California; they included a squad of Boy Scouts and a heartening number of families with children.

As in previous years, Big Cleanup 2017 started with breakfast on the picturesque grounds of the Museum of Appalachia (expenses of the meal were supported by a grant from the Tennessee Valley Authority). From there, volunteers set out in teams to attack debris along the Clinch.

Volunteers stream out of the Museum of Appalachia after breakfast, picking up gloves, litter grabbers, water and snacks on their way to clean up the Clinch. (FH Oates photo)

Above the water line, workers walked along riverside roads and through parking areas, gathering trash. In shallow water, volunteers wearing waders patrolled for litter. In kayaks and canoes, volunteers worked between Massengill Bridge and the Peach Orchard boat ramp to clean shorelines and shallow water where there is no access by road. Those in powerboats hauled tires and other items from the depths.

Support for all the teams was supplied by volunteering emergency medical people, ham radio operators, tire disposal professionals and volunteers with trucks who collected and disposed of filled trash bags.

Rusty Hallett of Norris, chairman of this year’s cleanup, called the results amazing. Thanking the volunteers, Hallett said, “It is a good feeling to know that you have done something worthwhile while asking nothing in return except the satisfaction of making a small portion of the world better.”

