ORT: Transuranic waste shipped from Oak Ridge for first time in 5 years

(Oak Ridge Today) For the first time since 2012, transuranic waste processed and treated in Oak Ridge is leaving the Transuranic Waste Processing Center for permanent disposal at the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant near Carlsbad, New Mexico.

Officials announced this week that the first shipment left Oak Ridge on August 9.

Transuranic waste consists of materials and debris that are contaminated with elements that have a higher atomic mass and listed after uranium on the periodic table. The majority of Oak Ridge’s inventory originated from previous research and isotope production missions at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory.

Jay Mullis, acting manager of the U.S. Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge Office of Environmental Management said that “[t]hese shipments will remove risk from our site and help fulfill our commitments to the state of Tennessee.”

Originally, much of the site’s transuranic waste was scheduled for shipment in 2014. However, shortly before shipments were scheduled to start, two events occurred at WIPP —a truck fire and an unrelated radiological event—that suspended waste disposal operations, a press release said. These operations resumed in January 2017, and WIPP has begun receiving shipments from select sites across the U.S. Department of Energy complex.

With operations at WIPP ramping up, Oak Ridge anticipates making multiple shipments each month. The exact allocation and sequence for shipping will be adjusted based on the emplacement rate at WIPP, operational needs at the WIPP and sites, and logistical issues, such as weather, that affect shipping.

