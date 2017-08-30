Home / Featured / ORSSAB recommends OR clean-up priorities

ORSSAB recommends OR clean-up priorities

A federal board has recommended five cleanup priorities for the Oak Ridge Reservation that they say need to be focused upon in the next federal budget cycle. The recommendations were made by the Oak Ridge Site Specific Advisory Board, a federally appointed citizens’ panel that provides independent advice and recommendations to the U.S. Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge Office of Environmental Management.

The five priorities recommended by the board are: offsite groundwater monitoring, future waste disposal capacity, the disposal of excess facilities, mercury in East Fork Poplar Creek, and remaining debris at the East Tennessee Technology Park.

