ORNL to reduce workforce by 350 by end of the year

(Information from Oak Ridge Today/WYSH staff reports) Oak Ridge National Laboratory will reduce its workforce by up to 350 positions by the end of the calendar year, ORNL Director Thomas Zacharia said in a Tuesday morning email to employees.

The workforce restructuring plan has been proposed by UT-Battelle and approved by the U.S. Department of Energy..

In the letter, Zacharia wrote: “To allow us to provide for our research missions and to allocate resources most productively, the Department of Energy has approved a Workforce Restructuring Plan proposed by UT-Battelle that will reduce ORNL’s workforce by up to 350 positions by the end of the calendar year.”

Zacharia said the reductions will be made primarily among staff who charge to “indirect accounts” along with some research staff affected by fiscal year 2017 funding who could not be placed elsewhere in the lab.

“By reducing these positions, ORNL will be able to maintain competitive chargeout rates while freeing resources for discretionary investments that will modernize lab infrastructure and maintain core research capabilities in the mission areas assigned to ORNL,” Zacharia said.

The workforce reductions will start with a Self-Select Voluntary Separation Program, or VSP, and if those efforts do not yield the necessary staffing cuts, an Involuntary Separation Plan (ISP) will be implemented, meaning that there could be layoffs.

There had been concern among some ORNL employees of potential cuts or layoffs since the Trump administration proposed about $900 million in reductions for DOE’s Office of Science starting in the next fiscal year, which begins October 1. ORNL is an Office of Science Lab. President Donald Trump’s budget request would reduce ORNL funding by $185 million.

But the workforce reductions announced to ORNL staff on Tuesday are not about the budget proposed for the next fiscal year, ORNL spokesperson Morgan McCorkle told our partners at Oak Ridge Today, saying “the goal is to keep our operating costs as low as reasonably achievable while still fulfilling the missions assigned to the lab by DOE. It’s about maintaining a competitive cost of doing business.”

A Self-Select Voluntary Separation Program, or VSP, will start on Aug. 14. According to the letter, employees can apply from Aug. 14 to Sept. 27. Accepted employees will leave the payroll by Dec. 31.

Meetings will take place this week to explain details on the VSP.