ORISE welcomes small businesses

Jim Harris

(Submitted)  Representatives from more than 50 local small businesses recently gathered in Pollard Technology Conference Center for the 2017 Small Business Outreach Event, sponsored by the Oak Ridge Institute for Science and Education (ORISE) and hosted by the ORAU Small Business Program Office.

This event was held for the first time to connect small businesses with various ORISE technical areas to advance the Department of Energy’s (DOE) overall mission and to align DOE core competencies with small business capabilities.

Christy Jackiewicz, acting director for the Department of Energy’s Office of Small and Disadvantaged Business Utilization (OSDBU), provided remarks to the small businesses by speaking about the importance of the Small Business Program and the role of the OSDBU. In Jackiewicz’s role, she works to integrate small businesses into the DOE’s competitive workforce of contractors.

During the event, participants received brief overviews regarding both ORISE and ORAU core competencies, such as workforce development, environmental assessments, worker health, emergency preparedness and education, along with an outline of subcontracting best practices and invoice compliance. Attendees participated in breakout sessions on subcontracting opportunities with ORAU’s facilities and transportation department and information technology department and training on proposal response best practices and invoicing.

“Small businesses play a key role in supporting federal agencies like DOE and its many contractors,” said ORISE Director Dr. Jim Vosburg. “ORISE is committed to partnering with small businesses to strengthen its capabilities to support DOE’s mission in addressing critical national needs.”

Small business attendees were also given time to network with each other as well as with ORISE representatives, DOE attendees and fellow Oak Ridge small business program managers.

Towards the end of the event, a session on the Mentor-Protégé Program highlighted the program’s benefits for small disadvantaged businesses, women-owned small businesses, HUBZone small businesses, service-disabled veteran-owned small businesses, HBCUs and other minority institutions. Through the Mentor-Protégé Program, small businesses receive guidance on successfully competing for federal contracts while enhancing their overall capabilities.

Director for the Department of Energy’s Office of Small and Disadvantaged Business Utilization Christy Jackiewicz addresses representatives from more than 50 small businesses who attended the ORISE Small Business Outreach Event in Pollard Technology Conference Center.

The Oak Ridge Institute for Science and Education (ORISE) is a U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) asset that is dedicated to enabling critical scientific, research, and health initiatives of the department and its laboratory system by providing world class expertise in STEM workforce development, scientific and technical reviews, and the evaluation of radiation exposure and environmental contamination.

ORISE is managed by ORAU, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation and federal contractor, for DOE’s Office of Science. The single largest supporter of basic research in the physical sciences in the United States, the Office of Science is working to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time. For more information, please visit www.science.energy.gov.

