ORCB presents Labor Day concert

Jim Harris

The Oak Ridge Community Band will hold its final 2017 summer concert on Monday, September 4th–Labor Day–in A.K. Bissell Park. The concert will begin at 7 pm and the public is encouraged to bring chairs or blankets for outdoor seating.

There is no admission fee, but donations to help offset band expenses would be greatly appreciated.

The Labor Day concert promises to be another excellent show featuring a variety of music with jazz, swing, American folk tunes, show pieces, marches and a salute to Tennessee. Bring your family and friends and plan to enjoy a very entertaining event as a great way to end the Labor Day holiday!

