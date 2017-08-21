Home / Featured / OR survives Hawks; Week 1 scoreboard

OR survives Hawks; Week 1 scoreboard

Jim Harris 1 min ago Featured, Local Sports Leave a comment 2 Views

Oak Ridge 21 Hardin Valley 20…The Wildcats survived at home after HVA missed a game-tying extra point attempt with :21 to play. Johnny Stewart threw touchdown passes to Caleb Martin and Kai’Reese Pendergrass and Tyrell Romano ran for the other Oak Ridge score.

Elsewhere:  Campbell County 48 Cherokee 20…Bledsoe County 28 Oliver Springs 21…Williamsburg, KY 60 Jellico 8

Coalfield 70 Wartburg 0…Kingston 28 Harriman 13…Rockwood 41 Midway 40

Cocke County 41 Karns 34…Powell 26 Halls 15…Austin-East 28 Gibbs 0…Heritage 31 South-Doyle 16…Jefferson County 6 Sevier County 3…Lenoir City 34 William Blount 18…Maryville 49 Catholic 42…David Crockett 13 Seymour 8

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

XFS: Busch makes it 2-for-2 at BMS

(MRN) Kyle Busch made it look easy … once again … on Friday night at …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved