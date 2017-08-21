OR survives Hawks; Week 1 scoreboard

Oak Ridge 21 Hardin Valley 20…The Wildcats survived at home after HVA missed a game-tying extra point attempt with :21 to play. Johnny Stewart threw touchdown passes to Caleb Martin and Kai’Reese Pendergrass and Tyrell Romano ran for the other Oak Ridge score.
Elsewhere: Campbell County 48 Cherokee 20…Bledsoe County 28 Oliver Springs 21…Williamsburg, KY 60 Jellico 8
Coalfield 70 Wartburg 0…Kingston 28 Harriman 13…Rockwood 41 Midway 40
Cocke County 41 Karns 34…Powell 26 Halls 15…Austin-East 28 Gibbs 0…Heritage 31 South-Doyle 16…Jefferson County 6 Sevier County 3…Lenoir City 34 William Blount 18…Maryville 49 Catholic 42…David Crockett 13 Seymour 8