OR schools to provide students with glasses, transport for eclipse

(Oak Ridge Today) Oak Ridge Schools will transport students and provide eclipse glasses for the solar eclipse on Monday, August 21. It will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for many people.

The path of totality for the solar eclipse cuts through Oak Ridge, according to information provided to the Oak Ridge Board of Education for a meeting on Monday, August 7.

Because the path of totality cuts through Oak Ridge, half of the city’s schools are in the path of totality and half are not.

“We believe that every Oak Ridge student should have the opportunity to learn about the eclipse and to experience the total eclipse,” the information said. “Therefore, we will be transporting students from the east side of Oak Ridge to the west side, with parental permission.”

“On Monday, August 21, 2017, there will be a path of totality in which the moon will completely cover the sun,” the information said. “The path of totality is in a narrow band that crosses North America. The total solar eclipse has remarkable attributes that cannot be experienced during the partial eclipse, such as the sudden appearance of stars and planets, the solar corona becoming visible, and a temperature drop. Experiencing the solar eclipse is an incredible learning experience for students and adults alike.”

The partial eclipse will generally start in Oak Ridge at 1:04 p.m. August 21, and totality will take place at 2:33 p.m. It has been estimated that the total solar eclipse in Oak Ridge will last 27 to 31 seconds.

“For safety reasons, Oak Ridge Schools will be providing eclipse glasses to all students and staff,” the school board information said. “The only safe ways to view the partial eclipses are through eclipse viewing glasses or using an indirect viewing method such as projecting the partially eclipsed sun through a pinhole. This is similar to looking at the Sun on any day of the year; it is not safe on most days to look directly at the Sun. During the brief totality, it is safe to look and see the otherwise hidden solar corona and stars that will become visible…We are excited to experience this incredible event right here in Oak Ridge with our students!”