OR man convicted of shooting into bar

An Oak Ridge man was convicted of shooting into the former Throttle Down Tavern while the business was occupied in July 2015 after a jury trial in Anderson County Criminal Court in Clinton on Thursday.

A jury of 12 Anderson County residents found 45-year-old Gordon Scott Katz guilty of reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon after the one-day trial on Thursday and about 45 minutes of deliberation, Seventh Judicial District Attorney General Dave Clark said in a press release on Friday.

Katz is scheduled to be sentenced October 9 by Anderson County Criminal Court Judge Don Elledge, Clark said.

Witnesses testified that Katz and a companion had been asked to leave the Throttle Down Tavern on Warehouse Road on July 26, 2015, before Katz was accused of firing shots into it, Clark said.

None of the occupants of the building were struck by the bullets fired through the exterior wall.

Katz had been indicted by the Anderson County Grand Jury on July 6, 2016.