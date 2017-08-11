OR Library giving out 500 eclipse glasses Monday

The Oak Ridge Public Library will give out 500 pairs of eclipse glasses to library patrons on Monday, August 14th, while supplies last. Valid library card or photo I.D. must be shown. There is a limit of one pair of glasses per library account.
