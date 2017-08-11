Home / Community Bulletin Board / OR Library giving out 500 eclipse glasses Monday

OR Library giving out 500 eclipse glasses Monday

Jim Harris 2 mins ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 6 Views

The Oak Ridge Public Library will give out 500 pairs of eclipse glasses to library patrons on Monday, August 14th, while supplies last. Valid library card or photo I.D. must be shown. There is a limit of one pair of glasses per library account.

 

Kathy McNeilly, Oak Ridge Library Director, and library employees presented a pair of solar eclipse glasses to the City Manager on Thursday, August 10th. Pictured from left to right in the photo are Martha Lux, Teresa Fortney, City Manager Mark Watson, Library Director Kathy McNeilly, and Elaine Keener.

 

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Harriman Police say ‘person of interest’ in murder found dead

Harriman Police are investigating after their prime suspect in a murder case was found dead …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved