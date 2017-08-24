OR hosting 12th Annual Memory Magic scrapbook event

(City of Oak Ridge press release) The Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department is sponsoring the 12th Annual Memory Magic scrapbook event at the Oak Ridge Civic Center on Friday, September 22, and Saturday, September 23, 2017.

The event will include vendors and a large crop area, but there is limited seating. Online registration is underway and will continue through Wednesday, September 20. Walk-in registration is also available during business hours at the Civic Center front desk.

The crop area will open at 8 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. each day. Participants will receive a crop space, an event tote, light snacks during the evening hours, and tickets for prize drawings. The cost to crop is $30 for one day or $50 for both days.

Vendors will open for business by 9 a.m. each morning. Vendors include home party businesses, scrapbook stores and general craft stores. The vendor area is open to the general public from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Shopping after 6 p.m. is for paid participants only.

Vendor applications are currently being accepted. Booth fees are $100 for a 10’ x 10’ space and $175 for a 10’ x 20’ space. Vendors must sell only scrapbook or craft related items.

For more information on the event or participant/vendor registration, visit www.orrecparks.org, contact the Recreation and Parks Department at (865) 425-3450 or submit an inquiry by email to apope@oakridgetn.gov.