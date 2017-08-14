OR City Blueprint meeting August 24th

(Submitted, City of Oak Ridge) The City of Oak Ridge’s Community Development Department is continuing the Oak Ridge City Blueprint effort with a discussion focused on the Emory Valley, Briarcliff and Lakeview residential neighborhoods. An open house will be held between 5:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 24, 2017, at Jefferson Middle School.

Families living in these subareas are encouraged to attend and provide ideas and suggestions for possible neighborhood improvements. Please note that no formal presentation is planned for this event. Those attending can come and go anytime during the open house to meet, ask questions and share thoughts with City staff and board representatives.

What: Oak Ridge City Blueprint Open House

Emory Valley, Briarcliff & Lakeview Neighborhoods

When: Thursday, August 24, 2017

5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Where: Jefferson Middle School Gymnasium

200 Fairbanks Road, Oak Ridge, TN 37830

The blueprint is being coordinated by the Community Development Department, with input from the Oak Ridge Planning Commission, as well as other boards, commissions and City leaders. Once finished, it will be a guiding document that provides direction for future growth, development and decision-making. Community Development is planning to host additional meetings as they move forward in order to gain insight and input from other neighborhoods.

A blueprint kick-off meeting was held in January with more than 500 people in attendance. A summary of the feedback gathered during that meeting is available for review on the City of Oak Ridge website. The blueprint is now focused on identifying and defining priorities for subareas. Residents can review subarea plans online and keep track of upcoming meeting dates.

For more information on the open house event and the Oak Ridge City Blueprint effort, contact the Community Development Department at (865) 425-3531.