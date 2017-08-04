Oliver Springs officer escapes injury when patrol car struck

An Oliver Springs police officer escaped serious injury Thursday night when his parked patrol car was struck while he responded to a traffic accident.

The incident occurred at the Highway 61/62 interchange Thursday evening as Oliver Springs Police Sergeant Charles Graham responded to a minor traffic accident. Preliminary indications are that a second driver struck the back of the officer’s patrol car, which in turn, caused the cruiser to strike him.

Sgt. Graham was taken to UT Medical Center for treatment of injuries described as “bumps and bruises.”

The incident is being investigated by the Tennessee Highway Patrol, which has not responded to requests for more information, including details of the crash and any possible charges or citations against the driver who struck the patrol car.