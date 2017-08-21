Odes McKamey, Jr. age 50, of Oliver Springs formerly of Caryville passed away Friday, August 18, 2017 at his home surrounded by his family. He was a member of Meadowview Baptist Church and a U.S. Army Veteran. Preceded in death by father, Odes McKamey; grandparents, Walter and Cloda Cross McKamey; Horace and Minnie Phillips Daugherty.
Survivors
Son: Brandon McKamey
Mother: Shelby McKamey
Sister: Sheree and husband Randy Craig
Nieces: Megan and husband Heath Bunch
Lauren Craig
Great Niece: Eden Alise Bunch
Uncles: Mart and Wife Lois McKamey
David McKamey
Aunt: Jewel Phillips
Several cousins other relatives and friends
Services 6 PM Sunday at Cross-Smith Chapel
Rev. Lee Phillips and Rev. Kevin Ward officiating
Interment 12 Noon Monday at Beech Fork Cemetery with Military Honors by Campbell County Honor Guard
Family will receive friends 4 PM to 6 PM Sunday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home
Condolences may be given at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home