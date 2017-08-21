Odes McKamey, Jr. age 50, of Oliver Springs formerly of Caryville

Odes McKamey, Jr. age 50, of Oliver Springs formerly of Caryville passed away Friday, August 18, 2017 at his home surrounded by his family. He was a member of Meadowview Baptist Church and a U.S. Army Veteran. Preceded in death by father, Odes McKamey; grandparents, Walter and Cloda Cross McKamey; Horace and Minnie Phillips Daugherty.

Survivors

Son: Brandon McKamey

Mother: Shelby McKamey

Sister: Sheree and husband Randy Craig

Nieces: Megan and husband Heath Bunch

Lauren Craig

Great Niece: Eden Alise Bunch

Uncles: Mart and Wife Lois McKamey

David McKamey

Aunt: Jewel Phillips

Several cousins other relatives and friends

Services 6 PM Sunday at Cross-Smith Chapel

Rev. Lee Phillips and Rev. Kevin Ward officiating

Interment 12 Noon Monday at Beech Fork Cemetery with Military Honors by Campbell County Honor Guard

Family will receive friends 4 PM to 6 PM Sunday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home

Condolences may be given at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com

Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home