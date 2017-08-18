Oak Ridge sewer repair begins Monday

The City of Oak Ridge Public Works Department has announced emergency repair work that is set to begin next week on a sewer line that runs underneath Oak Ridge Turnpike.

Hurst Excavating LLC, a contractor for the City, will be repairing the sewer line at Robertsville Road and the northwest corner of A.K. Bissell Park beginning on Monday, August 21. Work is expected to continue through Thursday, August 24.

The Oak Ridge Turnpike will not be closed during the repairs; however, there may be work vehicles along the side of the roadway. Please use extreme care and caution and allow extra time when driving in this area.

Questions can be directed to the Public Works information line at (865) 425-1875 or email PubWorksDis@OakRidgeTN.gov.