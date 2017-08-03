Oak Ridge Public Works: Tusculum Drive closure Aug. 7th-9th

The City of Oak Ridge Public Works Department will close a portion of Tusculum Drive from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. starting Monday, August 7, 2017, so crews can replace a culvert under the road. The project is expected to be active until Wednesday, August 9.

Residents will have access to their homes and driveways during this time; however, the roadway will be closed to through traffic.

All work is subject to change based on such unknowns as the weather. Residents are urged to use extreme care and caution while driving in the area. All others are advised to use alternate routes.

We apologize for any inconvenience this closure may cause and appreciate your patience. Questions can be directed to the Public Works Department at (865) 425-1875 or email PubWorksDis@OakRidgeTN.gov.