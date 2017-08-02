NPS criminal investigators seek info on hit & run that seriously injured teen

The National Park Service Investigative Services Branch (ISB) is investigating a hit and run accident that occurred at approximately 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, July 29 along Little River Road in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. A motorcyclist fled the scene after striking and seriously injuring a 13-year old, female pedestrian at a pulloff between the Townsend Wye and the Sinks.

The motorcyclist was traveling west along Little River Road at a high rate of speed when he lost control of his motorcycle and struck a 13-year old girl who was standing near a parked vehicle at the pulloff. He abandoned his wrecked motorcycle and fled the scene. The injured girl was flown by Lifestar to UT Medical Center.

Investigators are looking for information from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or observed the two motorcycles traveling from Gatlinburg, TN towards Townsend, TN on Little River Road between 7:45 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Additionally, any witness to the accident scene who took photographs or video of the scene is requested to contact the investigators through the tip line.

Respondents may contact the investigators through any of the following means:

• CALL the ISB Tip Line at 888-653-009

• TEXT to 202-379-4761

• ONLINE at www.nps.gov/isb and click “Submit a Tip”

• EMAIL nps_isb@nps.gov

• MESSAGE on Facebook @InvestigativeServicesNPS or Twitter @SpecialAgentNPS