According to the Norris Bulletin, a fire Tuesday night caused significant damage at a home at 85 Dale Road.

The call came in shortly before 10 pm Tuesday and when Norris Police and Fire arrived, reported smoke coming from the basement. The fire was extinguished by crews from the Norris and Andersonville Fire Departments within about half an hour. There was no one inside the house at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. The cause is under investigation.