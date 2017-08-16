Norris Bulletin: Beeman to succeed Haverkamp on Council

According to the Norris Bulletin, while only three members of the Norris City Council were in attendance on Monday night for their monthly meeting, they had enough members present to accept the resignation from the Council of York Haverkamp, who has moved to Scotland with his wife for the next year while she pursues an educational opportunity.

They also had enough members present for a quorom, which allowed them to vote to appoint Larry Beeman to serve out the remainder of Haverkamp’s term in office. The vote was 2-1 in favor of Beeman over fellow applicant Sharon Wallace.