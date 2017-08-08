Home / Featured / New Commissioner to be appointed in August; new officers chosen in September

New Commissioner to be appointed in August; new officers chosen in September

Jim Harris Featured, Local News

Chief Deputy to the Anderson County Commission Annette Prewitt issued a memo to local media on Monday to clear up some confusion about a couple of upcoming votes.

The vacancy on the Commission representing District 8 will be filled during the Commission meeting on August 21st, when commissioners will vote on who will succeed Myron Iwanski, who resigned earlier this year to become interim County Trustee.

Legally, no firm deadline for applications can be set, but the recommended deadline to submit your resume and letter of interest is noon on Friday August 11th. You can do so in room 118 of the Courthouse in Clinton.

Despite that suggested August 11th date, resumes and letters of interest will be accepted all the way up to the start of the August 21st Commission meeting, and nominations can even be made from the floor during the meeting.

The elections of new Commission officers, namely Chairman and Vice Chair, will take place during the September 18th meeting of the Commission.

We had previously reported that both elections would take place during the August meeting, but again, a new District 8 commissioner will be appointed on August 21st while new Commission officers will be selected in September. We apologize for any confusion.

