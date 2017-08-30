Home / Community Bulletin Board / National Public Lands Day at Norris Dam State Park

National Public Lands Day at Norris Dam State Park

Jim Harris

Norris Dam State Park is hosting its annual National Public Lands Day event at Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) Camp 494, also known as Camp Kinchen.

The camp is located half a mile off of Highway 441 at Norris Dam State Park.

Park Ranger Brett Phillips is requesting any volunteers willing to uncover eighty years of history to join him Saturday September 30th at the Lenoir Museum.

The event will start at 9 a.m. Workers will be pulling weeds, cutting small trees, and moving brush. Hand tools will be provided for the work, but you should wear old clothes, close toed shoes, and bring gloves. Make sure to bring plenty of water as it is easy to get dehydrated, also if you plan to stay for a long length of time, be sure to have food and snacks.

If you have any questions contact Ranger Brett Phillips at 865-809-7898.

