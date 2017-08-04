National Park Service to hold two eclipse viewing events, distribute free eclipse glasses

The National Park Service will distribute free eclipse glasses and free eclipse viewers at two viewing sites in Oak Ridge during the total solar eclipse on Monday, August 21.

The two viewing sites are:

American Museum of Science and Energy/Manhattan Project National Historical Park Visitor Center at 300 South Tulane Avenue in central Oak Ridge, and

East Tennessee Technology Park, 200 Heritage Center Boulevard, in west Oak Ridge.

Oak Ridge is part of the Manhattan Project National Historical Park.

The total solar eclipse will cross the Manhattan Project National Historical Park on Monday, August 21.

Park Rangers will be offering two free viewing locations where they will be distributing free eclipse glasses and free eclipse viewers that include a commemorative artistic rendering of what is being called the ‘All-American Total Solar Eclipse. Park rangers will also discuss safe viewing practices and how to use enhanced viewing equipment to help visitors enjoy all phases of the eclipse.

Special Junior Ranger activities will also be available for kids.

The distribution of eclipse glasses and viewers will begin at 11 a.m. Eastern time at both locations.

The partial phase of the eclipse will begin at approximately 1 p.m. and end at approximately 4 p.m. The totality phase of the eclipse will occur at approximately 2:30 p.m. It has been estimated that the total solar eclipse in Oak Ridge will last 27 to 31 seconds at approximately 2:33 p.m. August 21.

Parking may be limited in both areas.

Visitors are encouraged to carpool and arrive early to be present before the eclipse begins.

For more information, please contact the visitor center at (423) 346-6294.