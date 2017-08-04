Home / Community Bulletin Board / National Park Service to hold two eclipse viewing events, distribute free eclipse glasses

National Park Service to hold two eclipse viewing events, distribute free eclipse glasses

Jim Harris 2 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 22 Views

The National Park Service will distribute free eclipse glasses and free eclipse viewers at two viewing sites in Oak Ridge during the total solar eclipse on Monday, August 21.

The two viewing sites are:

  • American Museum of Science and Energy/Manhattan Project National Historical Park Visitor Center at 300 South Tulane Avenue in central Oak Ridge, and
  • East Tennessee Technology Park, 200 Heritage Center Boulevard, in west Oak Ridge.

Oak Ridge is part of the Manhattan Project National Historical Park.

The total solar eclipse will cross the Manhattan Project National Historical Park on Monday, August 21.

Park Rangers will be offering two free viewing locations where they will be distributing free eclipse glasses and free eclipse viewers that include a commemorative artistic rendering of what is being called the ‘All-American Total Solar Eclipse. Park rangers will also discuss safe viewing practices and how to use enhanced viewing equipment to help visitors enjoy all phases of the eclipse.

Special Junior Ranger activities will also be available for kids.

The distribution of eclipse glasses and viewers will begin at 11 a.m. Eastern time at both locations.

The partial phase of the eclipse will begin at approximately 1 p.m. and end at approximately 4 p.m. The totality phase of the eclipse will occur at approximately 2:30 p.m. It has been estimated that the total solar eclipse in Oak Ridge will last 27 to 31 seconds at approximately 2:33 p.m. August 21.

Parking may be limited in both areas.

Visitors are encouraged to carpool and arrive early to be present before the eclipse begins.

For more information, please contact the visitor center at (423) 346-6294.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Oliver Springs officer escapes injury when patrol car struck

An Oliver Springs police officer escaped serious injury Thursday night when his parked patrol car …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved