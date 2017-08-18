Home / Community Bulletin Board / Morgan County schools to dismiss early on Monday

The Morgan County school system has announced that it will dismiss students on Monday August 21st at 11:30 am due to the total solar eclipse happeing that day. Morgan had been one of the last districts in the area to announce whether they would be closed or dismiss students early that day. Union County students were out today due to widespread illness but when they return to class on Monday, they will only be in school until 10:30 am.

Schools in Anderson, Campbell, Knox and Roane counties will be closed that day, along with schools in the city of Clinton.

The Oak Ridge school system is the only one in our area that will be open on Monday and they will transport stidents from one side of the city to the other so they can get the best view of this once-in-a-lifetime event.

