More on weekend regatta in Oak Ridge

(Submitted, City of Oak Ridge) Oak Ridge Rowing Association will host the 2017 USRowing Masters Nationals Championship from August 17-20, 2017. With 3000 rowers coming to town to compete in the highest masters level race and a peninsula filled with food and shopping, come experience the event!

This regatta will take place down at the Oak Ridge Rowing Association Boathouse and on the water front. Rowers will arrive on site to practice on Wednesday, August 16, 2017, and will compete August 17-20.

The parking lot in front of the boathouse will remain closed from August 17-20 for the championship regatta. The public boat ramp next to the boathouse will be closed for the duration of the regatta also. TWRA will close the water way that is affected by the regatta until the 20th.

Spectators should be aware that traffic on Melton Lake Drive will be busier than normal. Spectators are encouraged to park at our off-site location, Roane State, and be shuttled in to the venue every 15 minutes.

The greenway that runs through the venue will be open to pedestrians, but pedestrians should use extreme caution due to a large number of boats coming through at all times.