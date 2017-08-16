Home / Featured / More on Clinton schools’ decision to close on ‘Eclipse Day’

More on Clinton schools’ decision to close on ‘Eclipse Day’

Jim Harris

As you are no doubt aware, there will be a total solar eclipse on Monday August 21st, with the path of totality expected to pass over East Tennessee. Several area school systems will be closed that day, including those in Anderson County and the city of Clinton.

Originally, the school system had planned to keep schools open and allow parents to join their students to view the eclipse with their teachers to take advantage of the unique educational opportunity, but that has changed over the past week or so, as Director of Schools Kelly Johnson explained this morning, with many parents citing safety concerns associated with viewing an eclipse and a desire to have more of a role in determining the level of their student’s involvement.

Even though class will not be in session on Monday, this week will be full of opportunities for students to learn much, much more about this celestial phenomenon, with an ORAU speaker set to visit all three schools in the system Thursday to talk about the science behind an eclipse and let students know what to expect on Monday. The system has also purchased Eclipse 2017 books to distribute to students with facts, photos and more, written by UT Professor Mark Littman, and will also distribute eclipse glasses to students as they leave on Friday afternoon, to be used at their parents’ discretion.

