Middle school football scores, high school schedules

Checking out your middle school football scoreboard from Thursday night, we see that the Norris Senators took the middle school version of the Crosstown Showdown as they defeated the Clinton Hawks 18-12. Their high school counterparts–Anderson County and Clinton, respectively–face off in two weeks at Clinton.

Elsewhere, it was Norwood over Jellico 50-24; Coalfield edged Sunbright 14-8 in a game where all the points were scored in the final minute; Oliver Springs Middle handled Eagleton 34-8; Rockwood blew past Midway 38-6 and Lenoir City upended Robertsville 21-8.

Friday…(Fox & Farley Friday Night Football) Seymour at Clinton

William Blount at Anderson County…Campbell County at David Crockett…Oak Ridge at Dobyns-Bennett…Oakdale at Jellico…Kingston at Oliver Springs…

Halls at Karns…West at Hardin Valley…Central at Fulton…Rockwood at Sweetwater…Cosby at Union County…Harriman at Wartburg…Powell at Cumberland County…Midway at Monterey…Coalfield at York Institute…Maryville at Oakland