Home / Featured / Middle school football scores, high school schedules

Middle school football scores, high school schedules

Jim Harris 1 min ago Featured, Local Sports Leave a comment 2 Views

Checking out your middle school football scoreboard from Thursday night, we see that the Norris Senators took the middle school version of the Crosstown Showdown as they defeated the Clinton Hawks 18-12. Their high school counterparts–Anderson County and Clinton, respectively–face off in two weeks at Clinton.

Elsewhere, it was Norwood over Jellico 50-24; Coalfield edged Sunbright 14-8 in a game where all the points were scored in the final minute; Oliver Springs Middle handled Eagleton 34-8; Rockwood blew past Midway 38-6 and Lenoir City upended Robertsville 21-8.

Friday…(Fox & Farley Friday Night Football) Seymour at Clinton

William Blount at Anderson County…Campbell County at David Crockett…Oak Ridge at Dobyns-Bennett…Oakdale at Jellico…Kingston at Oliver Springs…

Halls at Karns…West at Hardin Valley…Central at Fulton…Rockwood at Sweetwater…Cosby at Union County…Harriman at Wartburg…Powell at Cumberland County…Midway at Monterey…Coalfield at York Institute…Maryville at Oakland

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

OR hosting 12th Annual Memory Magic scrapbook event

(City of Oak Ridge press release) The Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department is sponsoring …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved