MENCS: Larson wins in dramatic fashion

(MRN) Kyle Larson’s Chevrolet split a pair of Toyotas on the final restart Sunday and charged up the middle of the racetrack – carrying the Chip Ganassi Racing driver to victory at Michigan International Speedway and moving him into some very select company. Larson becomes just the third Cup Series competitor to win three straight races in the track’s forty-nine-year history, joining Hall of Famers Bill Elliott and David Pearson. The Furniture Row Racing tandem of Martin Truex Junior and Erik Jones lined up on the front row for the day’s final restart. Larson was right behind in Row-2. At the drop of the green flag, he stormed past Jones to his left and boldly dispatched Truex to his right – driving off to fourth career win. Three of those victories have come on the two-mile Irish Hills oval, now including a season sweep in 2017. Larson started ninth on Sunday and led only once, for the final two laps. His margin of victory over Truex was thirty-one one-hundredths of a second. Jones took third place with Ryan Newman and Trevor Bayne completing the top five. Pole winner Brad Keselowski won the first stage and led a race-high 105 laps before fading to seventeenth at the checkered flag.
Despite finishing only twenty-fourth, Matt Kenseth tightened his hold on the final playoff spot by adding three points to his advantage over Clint Bowyer, who is now thirty-one below the cutoff with three races left in the regular season.
Sunday’s race included fourteen lead changes, four more than the June M-I-S race produced.
There were five cautions for twenty-six laps.
NASCAR CUP SERIES
Top 10 Finishers in the Pure Michigan 400
DRIVER STARTING POSITION LAPS LED
1. Kyle Larson (9) 2
2. Martin Truex Jr. (13) 57
3. Erik Jones (R) (8) 5
4. Ryan Newman (25) —
5. Trevor Bayne (21) —
6. Chris Buescher (20) —
7. Austin Dillon (17) —
8. Chase Elliott (5) —
9. Jamie McMurray (7) —
10. Kyle Busch (6) 14
NASCAR CUP SERIES Unofficial Point Standings After 23 Races
DRIVER POINTS BEHIND LEADER
1. Martin Truex Jr. (4) 933 —-
2. Kyle Larson (3) 804 -129
3. Kyle Busch (1) 797 -136
4. Kevin Harvick (1) 787 -146
5. Brad Keselowski (2) 720 -213
6. Denny Hamlin (1) 710 -223
7. Chase Elliott 685 -248
8. Jamie McMurray 675 -258
9. Matt Kenseth 654 -279
10. Clint Bowyer 623 -310
11. Jimmie Johnson (3) 592 -341
Ryan Blaney (1) 592 -341
13. Joey Logano (1) 556 -377
14. Kurt Busch (1) 554 -379
15. Ryan Newman (1) 536 -397
16. Erik Jones (R) 524 -409
17. Daniel Suarez (R) 515 -418
18. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (2) 505 -428
19. Trevor Bayne 440 -493
20. Kasey Kahne (1) 438 -495