MENCS: Fuel gamble pays off for Truex

(MRN) Martin Truex Junior saved enough fuel to hold off a fast-closing Matt Kenseth on the final lap Sunday at Watkins Glen International to claim his fourth win of the year. Truex started third in the thirty-seven-car field and led a race-high twenty-four laps. He showed the way for the final three circuits after race leaders Brad Keselowski and then Ryan Blaney were forced to pit late for fuel. Truex’s margin of victory over Kenseth was forty-one one-hundredths of a second with rookie Daniel Suarez, Denny Hamlin and Clint Bowyer completing the top five. Blaney finished eighth and Keselowski was fifteenth in the final running order.

Pole winner Kyle Busch started fast – quickly moving out to a three-second advantage, leading the first twenty-one laps and winning the opening stage. But mid-race contact with Keselowski later sent him sliding off the track. Busch recovered to finish seventh.

After winning in June at Sonoma Raceway, Kevin Harvick placed seventeenth in his bid to sweep both Monster Energy Series road races. The last driver to accomplish that was Busch in 2008.

Despite falling a position spot short of his first victory of the year, Kenseth continues to keep a firm hold on the final playoff spot with four races left in the regular season. He leads Bowyer by twenty-eight points heading into the next race next weekend at Michigan International Speedway.

Sunday’s race included just three cautions and only one in the second half of the race, giving Truex a winning average speed of 104.132 miles per hour – breaking Mark Martin’s track record of 103.030 miles per hour.

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Top 10 Finishers in the I Love New York 355

DRIVER STARTING POSITION LAPS LED

1. Martin Truex Jr. (3) 24

2. Matt Kenseth (15) —

3. Daniel Suarez (R) (5) 14

4. Denny Hamlin (11) —

5. Clint Bowyer (12) —

6. Kurt Busch (18) —

7. Kyle Busch (Pole) 21

8. Ryan Blaney (16) 2

9. A-J Allmendinger (7) —

10. Erik Jones (R) (6) —

NASCAR CUP SERIES Unofficial Point Standings After 22 Races

DRIVER POINTS BEHIND LEADER

1. Martin Truex Jr. (4) 881 —-

2. Kyle Busch (1) 765 -116

3. Kyle Larson (2) 759 -122

4. Kevin Harvick (1) 746 -135

5. Denny Hamlin (1) 687 -194

6. Brad Keselowski (2) 681 -200

7. Chase Elliott 648 -233

8. Jamie McMurray 643 -238

9. Matt Kenseth 637 -244

10. Clint Bowyer 609 -272

11. Jimmie Johnson (3) 574 -307

12. Ryan Blaney (1) 565 -316

13. Joey Logano (1) 542 -339

14. Kurt Busch (1) 528 -353

15. Daniel Suarez (R) 508 -373

16. Ryan Newman (1) 503 -378

17. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (2) 486 -395

18. Erik Jones (R) 477 -404

19. Kasey Kahne (1) 437 -444

20. Trevor Bayne 408 -473