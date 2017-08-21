MENCS: Busch completes ‘Tennessee Trifecta’

(MRN) Bristol Motor Speedway was no match for Kyle Busch this past week as the Joe Gibbs Racing driver collected three wins in a four-day stretch including Saturday’s Monster Energy Series race. After winning Wednesday in the Camping World Truck Series, Busch returned to “Thunder Valley” to claim victory in Friday night’s X-finity Series race. Then on Saturday, he got the best of rookie Erik Jones as well as the half-mile Tennessee oval, keeping the Number-18 Toyota in front over the final fifty-six laps and beating Jones to the checkered flag by nearly a second-and-a-half. It’s the second time in eight years that Busch has won all three races across NASCAR’s three national series in the same week at the same track. He first accomplished the feat in 2010, also at Bristol. Jones did his best to deny Busch his “Tennessee Trifecta” on Saturday night, starting from the pole and leading a race-high 260 laps. They exchanged the lead three times during the final stage before Busch asserted himself down the stretch. After laboring through much of the regular season without a Cup Series victory, the 2015 champion now seems to be building momentum for another title run. Busch has two wins in his last four starts and has climbed to second in the point standings.

Denny Hamlin finished third on Saturday and Matt Kenseth was fourth, giving Toyota a sweep of the top four spots. Kurt Busch completed the top five in his Stewart-Haas Racing Ford.

With just two races left in the regular season, Jamie McMurray leads Clint Bowyer by fifty-eight points in the fight for the final playoff spot .

Paul Menard finished sixteenth on Saturday night, just two days before his 37th birthday.

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Top 10 Finishers at Bristol

DRIVER STARTING POSITION LAPS LED

1. Kyle Busch (18) 156

2. Erik Jones (R) (Pole) 260

3. Denny Hamlin (7) —

4. Matt Kenseth (5) 11

5. Kurt Busch (25) —

6. Ryan Newman (13) 1

7. Trevor Bayne (20) —

8. Kevin Harvick (29) —

9. Kyle Larson (2) 70

10. Ryan Blaney (10) —

NASCAR CUP SERIES Unofficial Point Standings After 24 Races

DRIVER POINTS BEHIND LEADER

1. Martin Truex Jr. (4) 951 —-

2. Kyle Busch (2) 850 -101

3. Kyle Larson (3) 845 -106

4. Kevin Harvick (1) 824 -127

5. Denny Hamlin (1) 753 -198

6. Brad Keselowski (2) 728 -223

7. Chase Elliott 711 -240

8. Matt Kenseth 703 -248

9. Jamie McMurray 700 -251

10. Clint Bowyer 642 -309

11. Jimmie Johnson (3) 628 -323

12. Ryan Blaney (1) 623 -328

13. Kurt Busch (1) 586 -365

14. Joey Logano (1) 583 -368

15. Ryan Newman (1) 574 -377

Erik Jones (R) 574 -377

17. Daniel Suarez (R) 537 -414

18. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (2) 528 -423

19. Trevor Bayne 470 -481

20. Kasey Kahne (1) 451 -500