Melton Hill Long Beards annual banquet August 19th

The Melton Hill Long Beards–the Anderson County chapter of the National Wild Turkey Foundation (NWTF)–will hold its annual banquet on Saturday August 19th in the cafeteria of Anderson County High School. The doors will open at 6 pm with dinner served at 7:30.

There will be live and silent auctions plus door prizes and more.

Everyone is invited to come out and support the Long Beards, who help out kids in Anderson County by sponsoring college scholarships and local athletic teams.

For more information or to order your tickets, call Skeeter Clinton at 865-719-2269 or Darren Harness at 865-719-5329.