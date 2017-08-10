MCSO banquet and fundraiser to raise money for Oliver Springs park project

(MCSO press release) The Mayme Carmichael School Organization, Inc. (MCSO) will host their 4th Annual Banquet and Fundraiser on Saturday, August 19, 2017 at the DoubleTree Hotel in Oak Ridge at 6:00 P.M. The event will be full of fun and excitement with doors opening at 5:30 P.M. Guests will enjoy a live auction, dinner and musical entertainment. A limited number of tickets are available at the price of $50 per person and $500 for a table of ten guests.

This year, Lt. Governor Randy McNally will serve as the guest speaker and a special appearance will be made by Crystal Brooks, Miss Fisk University. In addition, a special presentation will be made to MCSO as part of a grant they received from the Tennessee State Museum. As in recent years, Rep. Dale Carr (Sevierville) will serve as the auctioneer and the event will include musical entertainment from The Connection band of Nashville.

Proceeds from this event will go toward the 2017 goal to raise $100,000 for the completion of Carmichael Park, a partnership with the Town of Oliver Springs.

“With the help of our state and local officials, who are an integral part of our community, we will achieve our goal! In addition to Lt. Governor Randy McNally, Mayor Cecil Crowe and the Town of Oliver Springs, we would like to extend our special thanks to Senator Ken Yager (Kingston), Rep. Kent and Marilyn Calfee (Kingston), Rep. John Ragan (Oak Ridge), Rep. Rick Staples (Knoxville), Rep. Dale Carr (Sevierville), Rep. Mark Pody (Lebanon), Rep. Joe Pitts (Clarksville), the Tennessee Black Caucus and the Tennessee State Museum for their continued support in assisting MCSO. Because of this statewide partnership, we will preserve the rich culture and heritage of the African American community and display this history in our new museum. Carmichael Park contributes a large part of the historical significance within Oliver Springs”, said Julia Daniel, MCSO president.

MCSO is a 501 (C)(3) organization dedicated “to preserving the heritage of the African American community, promoting education, and supporting the development of Carmichael Park” on Fritts Road. Located in the jurisdiction of Roane County, the site is the landmark of the historical Black School location.

To purchase your tickets or for business/ corporate sponsorship, please contact Faye Curd at faye.curd@yahoo.com. To find out how you can support MCSO, please visit www.mcsoinc.org.