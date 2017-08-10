Home / Featured / McNally honored by fellow legislators

McNally honored by fellow legislators

(Submitted)  Lt. Governor Randy McNally (R-Oak Ridge) has received the Thomas B. Murphy Longevity of Service Award from the Council of State Government’s Southern Legislative Conference.  Senator Mark Norris (R-Collierville) presented the award to McNally at the group’s annual meeting last week in Biloxi, Mississippi.

“I am truly humbled to receive this award from such a prestigious organization,” said Lt. Governor McNally. “It is a true honor to be recognized by my colleagues across the South. The opportunity to serve my friends and neighbors continues to be the honor of my life. I remain grateful that I been afforded the opportunity by voters to serve as a representative, as a senator and now as lieutenant governor.”

“Randy McNally’s longevity has been a necessity for Tennessee’s fiscal health. Without his steady hand, Tennessee would be a much poorer state — both literally and figuratively,” said Senator Norris. “I was honored to place his name in nomination as our lieutenant governor and I was honored to present this award to him.”

The Thomas B. Murphy Longevity of Service Award is presented to a southern state legislator who has distinguished himself or herself by dutifully serving their constituents and state during their years in the legislature.

The award was named for Georgia Speaker of the House Thomas B. Murphy in 2002. Murphy held the speakership of the House of Representatives of Georgia General Assembly for 28 years, the longest tenure at the time for a Speaker of the House in any state legislature.
Founded in 1947, the Southern Legislative Conference is a member-driven organization and the largest of four regional legislative groups operating under The Council of State Governments and comprises the states of Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia.

