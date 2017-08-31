Home / Obituaries / Marjorie Louise (Poston) Hatmaker, age 75, of LaFollette

Marjorie Louise (Poston) Hatmaker, age 75, of LaFollette passed away Wednesday, August 30, 2017. A member of Coolidge Ridge Baptist Church. Preceded in death by son, Stanley Hatmaker; parents, Joseph and Tishia (Williamson) Poston; sister, Ruby Henegar; brothers, Carl, Lloye and J D Poston

Survivors

Husband: Floyd Hatmaker

Daughters & Sons-in-law: Shawnetta and Tony Wallace

Melishia and Larry Wayne Morris

Granddaughters: Haley Paul

Kodi and Jason Dupuy

Chesni and Joe Bullman

Great Grandchildren – Maci Dupuy

Alex and Adley Bullman

Sister: Ruth Sebby

Family will receive friends 10 AM to 11 AM Friday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home and proceed to Bakers Forge Cemetery for 11:30 AM Graveside Services & Interment with Rev. Kenny Allen officiating

Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com/

Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home

