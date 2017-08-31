Marjorie Louise (Poston) Hatmaker, age 75, of LaFollette passed away Wednesday, August 30, 2017. A member of Coolidge Ridge Baptist Church. Preceded in death by son, Stanley Hatmaker; parents, Joseph and Tishia (Williamson) Poston; sister, Ruby Henegar; brothers, Carl, Lloye and J D Poston
Survivors
Husband: Floyd Hatmaker
Daughters & Sons-in-law: Shawnetta and Tony Wallace
Melishia and Larry Wayne Morris
Granddaughters: Haley Paul
Kodi and Jason Dupuy
Chesni and Joe Bullman
Great Grandchildren – Maci Dupuy
Alex and Adley Bullman
Sister: Ruth Sebby
Family will receive friends 10 AM to 11 AM Friday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home and proceed to Bakers Forge Cemetery for 11:30 AM Graveside Services & Interment with Rev. Kenny Allen officiating
Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com/
Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home