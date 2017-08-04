Margaret Hughett, age 77, of Caryville passed away Thursday, August 3, 2017.
She was of the Church of God Faith. Preceded in death by parents, Mr. & Mrs. A.L. (Lois Williams) Hughett; brothers, Jerry Hughett, Von Hughett; sisters, Evelyn Hill, Lorene Carter; nephew, Jeremy Hughett; niece, Melanie Hughett
Survivors
Sister: Betty Muse
Brothers: Dr. Art Hughett
Paul Hughett
Special Niece: Cindy Douglas
Special Nephew: Lynn Hughett
Several other nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends
Special friends: Margie Daniels and Betty Lou Disney
Services 2 PM Saturday Cross-Smith Chapel
Rev. Timothy Paul Muse officiating
Interment Evans Cemetery
Family will receive friends 1PM to 2 PM Saturday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home
Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com/
Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home