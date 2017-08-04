Home / Obituaries / Margaret Hughett, age 77, of Caryville

Margaret Hughett, age 77, of Caryville

Margaret Hughett, age 77, of Caryville passed away Thursday, August 3, 2017.

She was of the Church of God Faith. Preceded in death by parents, Mr. & Mrs. A.L. (Lois Williams) Hughett; brothers, Jerry Hughett, Von Hughett; sisters, Evelyn Hill, Lorene Carter; nephew, Jeremy Hughett; niece, Melanie Hughett

Survivors

Sister: Betty Muse

Brothers:  Dr. Art Hughett

                Paul Hughett

Special Niece: Cindy Douglas

Special Nephew: Lynn Hughett

Several other nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends

Special friends: Margie Daniels and Betty Lou Disney

Services 2 PM Saturday Cross-Smith Chapel

Rev. Timothy Paul Muse officiating

Interment Evans Cemetery

Family will receive friends 1PM to 2 PM Saturday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home

Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com/

Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home

