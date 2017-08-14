Man dies in OR fire

A 61-year-old man died after a fire at the Manhattan Apartments in Oak Ridge on Saturday morning.

An alarm sounded in one of the apartments at about 7:50 a.m. Saturday.

Oak Ridge Police Department officers were first on the scene and reported heavy smoke inside the apartment upon their arrival, and the Oak Ridge Fire Department was on scene within minutes as well.

Nearby residents were evacuated while firefighters made entry to the apartment and extinguished the fire. A man was found inside.

The victim was taken by Anderson County EMS to Methodist Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as 61-year-old Michael McAlister of Oak Ridge. He was the only occupant of the apartment.

No other injuries were reported.

The damage was contained to the victim’s apartment, and evacuated residents were allowed to return to their apartments at approximately 10 a.m. Saturday.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but is believed to be accidental, with officials adding that the investigation remains ongoing.