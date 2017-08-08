Home / Obituaries / Lula M. “Lou” Graham

Lula M. “Lou” Graham

Lula M. “Lou” Graham, left her suffering behind and went to walk with angels on August 6, 2017.  Lou was born in Pruden, Kentucky on September 29, 1935 to Jesse and Mary (Hassler) Green. Lou lived in Anderson County most of her life residing in Briceville, Lake City, and then in Clinton for the last several decades of life.  Lou is preceded in death by husband, Glen A. Graham; her parents, brother, Robert Green; sisters, Barbara Braden and Betty Harmon, and in laws, Paul and Mary Graham.

Lou is survived by children; Elaine (Chris) Boyens, Karen (Allen) Wilkinson, Barry (Deneen) Jobe, Paul (Bekki) Graham; sister, Creola McKamey; 11 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Lou was a member of Hinds Creek Baptist Church and leaves many friends to mourn her passing.  Throughout her life Lou was most proud of her family.  She enjoyed keeping house, gardening, ancestral research, biblical and historical readings.  Lou was a retired nurse who especially enjoyed working with the elderly.  Lou lived her life with a kind and loving heart toward others and opened her home to those who needed her help.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of MMC, Diversicare, UT Hospital, and especially NHC of Oak Ridge for the excellent care provided during Lou’s illness.

The family will receive friends 6:00-8:00 pmThursday, August 10, 2017 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home.  Her funeral service will immediately follow at 8pm.  Friends and family will meet at 11:20 amFriday at the Sartin Cemetery for an 11:30 am graveside.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

