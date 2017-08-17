Lookouts double up Smokies in opener, 6-3

(Tennessee Smokies) Despite a late two-run blast from Jason Vosler, the Lookouts spoiled the Smokies return home, handing Tennessee a 6-3 loss.

It was a rough night for the Smokies on the mound as pitchers struggled with their command. While the Lookouts only pushed across six runs, Smokies’ pitchers allowed 12 hits and walked five.

Trevor Clifton received the start on the mound for Tennessee Wednesday night, pitching 4.2 innings. The East Tennessee native allowed four runs on eight hits while also walking three Lookouts. Preston Morrison relieved Clifton in the fifth and went on to allow one run on three hits in 2.1 innings of action. James Pugliese and Craig Brooks would also see action in relief.

Tennessee got off to an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning when Jason Vosler hit an RBI double down the right field line to score David Bote. The lead would not hold long as the Lookouts would tie the game at 1-1 in the top of the second.

With the Lookouts leading 5-1 in the bottom of the eighth inning, Jason Vosler would step to the plate and cut the Chattanooga lead to 5-3 following a two-run homer over the right field wall. Vosler’s 17th home run of the season would be all the Smokies could muster, as the Lookouts added another in the ninth to secure the 6-3 win.

The Smokies are back in action tonight against the Lookouts with Duane Underwood Jr. on the bump. Kohl Stewart is expected to take the mound for Chattanooga. First pitch is set for 7 pm.