Local highway safety grants to be announced Wednesday

Jim Harris

On Wednesday, August 30, the Tennessee Department of Safety & Homeland Security (TDOSHS) will join the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) to announce the law enforcement agencies and partners in East Tennessee who will be awarded more than $5 million in federal grant funding to support local highway safety initiatives. Approximately 400 grants will be distributed statewide from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) through the THSO for the 2017-2018 Federal Fiscal Year (FFY).

Every year, traffic safety advocates, non-profit organizations, emergency response personnel, law enforcement, District Attorneys’ offices, and other state agencies across Tennessee seek funding through grant applications offered by THSO. Applicants who meet the required data-driven criteria and highway safety standards are awarded grant funds to support THSO’s mission to reduce traffic crashes, injuries and fatalities. Grant funding provides essential highway safety training and equipment for law enforcement agencies, sophisticated crash data collection analysis technology, specialized DUI prosecutors, resources for emergency response personnel, and educational tools to help improve driver behavior.

Here is a look at what agencies in Anderson and Campbell Counties received last year:

Anderson

  • Anderson County Sheriff’s Department Reducing Fatalities in Anderson County: Police Traffic Services $21,999.54
  • ASAP of Anderson County Alcohol Education and Safe Driving in Anderson County Tennessee Alcohol Education: $26,367.28
  • Clinton Police Department High Visibility Enforcement Police Traffic Services: $5,000.00
  • Norris Police Department High Visibility Enforcement Police Traffic Services: $3,000 Anderson Oak Ridge Police Department Project CRASH (Cops for Responsible And Safe Highways Police Traffic Services: $19,980.00
  • Rocky Top Police Department High Visibility Enforcement Police Traffic Services: $5,000.00
  • Tennessee District Attorney General, 07th Judicial District 2016‐2017 DUI Abatement/Prosecution Enhancement Grant DUI Prosecution: $213,987.23

Campbell

  • Campbell County Sheriff’s Department Campbell County Alcohol Enforcement Program Alcohol Enforcement: $25,002.38
  • Caryville Police Department High Visibility Enforcement Police Traffic Services: $5,000
  • Jacksboro Police Department High Visibility Enforcement Police Traffic Services: $5,000
  • Jellico Police Department High Visibility Enforcement Police Traffic Services: $5,000
  • LaFollette Police Department High Visibility Enforcement Police Traffic Services: $5,000

