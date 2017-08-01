Linda Lou Broughman, age 61, of Athens, Tennessee, formerly of LaFollette, passed away on Saturday, July 29, 2017. She was a member of the Faith Baptist Tabernacle. Preceded in death by parents: Bob and Eula White Broughman.
Survived by
Daughters: Maria Humphrey & husband Mitch
Jennifer Rose
Son: James Rose
Grandchildren: Jakious, Jakerain, Danashia, Adrianna & Chance
Sister: Sherry Walden
Funeral Service 2 PM Wednesday, August 2, at Cross-Smith Chapel
Pastor Jeff Evans officiating
Interment Powell Valley Cemetery
Family will receive friends 12-2 PM Wednesday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home
Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com/
Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home