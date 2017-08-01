Home / Obituaries / Linda Lou Broughman, age 61, of Athens, Tennessee, formerly of LaFollette

Linda Lou Broughman, age 61, of Athens, Tennessee, formerly of LaFollette

Linda Lou Broughman, age 61, of Athens, Tennessee, formerly of LaFollette, passed away on Saturday, July 29, 2017. She was a member of the Faith Baptist Tabernacle. Preceded in death by parents: Bob and Eula White Broughman.

Survived by

Daughters: Maria Humphrey & husband Mitch

Jennifer Rose

Son: James Rose

Grandchildren: Jakious, Jakerain, Danashia, Adrianna & Chance

Sister: Sherry Walden

Funeral Service 2 PM Wednesday, August 2, at Cross-Smith Chapel

Pastor Jeff Evans officiating

Interment Powell Valley Cemetery

Family will receive friends 12-2 PM Wednesday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home

Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com/

Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home

