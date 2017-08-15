Lafollette Police searching for missing man

Police in Lafollette are searching for a man who has been missing since late June.

42-year-old Roman Keith Wright was last seen at a home on Bethlehem Road in Lafollette on June 28th, but his family says that he has not been seen or heard from since.

He is described as a white male, standing about five feet ten inches tall, weighing approximately 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He normally has a goatee and mustache.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are encouraged to call Lafollette Police at 423-562-8331.